Richmond Police hold community meeting ahead of Confederate rally

Richmond Police are hosting a community meeting on Thursday night, discussing the Confederate protest happening at the Lee monument on Saturday.

The rally is being put on by a group called The New Confederate States of America. They are based out Tennessee. They are rallying to preserve the Confederate monuments.

Many people in the area are concerned for another "Charlottesville."

Police sent letters to neighbors and businesses saying that they are prepared for whatever may happen. They want to answer any questions you may have.

You can voice your concerns at the community meeting, happening at the First Baptist Church on Monument and Boulevard at 6 p.m.

