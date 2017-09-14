Mayor Stoney: If you have no business on Monument Ave, stay home

Richmond Police and Mayor Stoney held a press conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday's controversial rally at the Robert E. Lee monument.

Stoney called on Richmonders with no business at Monument Avenue to "stay home" on Saturday.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said he expected protesters to show up on Saturday. He called upon everyone to act peacefully at the rally, and warned everyone to not bring objects of intimidation, such as bats, flagpoles, sticks, shields or other weapons. He said police would "keep the peace" and would arrest anyone who used these objects as weapons.

"We will not allow things to get out of hand," said Durham.

Kelly Avellino attended the press conference and will have a full report tonight on NBC12 News.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12