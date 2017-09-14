Prince George man pleads guilty for attempting to strangle girlfriend on Fort Lee

A Prince George man pleaded guilty on Thursday for attempting to strangle his girlfriend at a military housing facility on Fort Lee.

Court documents show that Antonio Cain, 30, was staying with his girlfriend in residential housing on Fort Lee on July 29 when he allegedly assaulted her. During the assault, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Eastern District of Virginia says Cain repeatedly attempted to strangle his girlfriend and choked her to the point of unconsciousness on two separate occasions.

He pleaded guilty to the charge "assault on a spouse or intimate partner by strangling or suffocation," and he faces up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Dec. 12.

"Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the U.S. Department of Justice for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a press release.

