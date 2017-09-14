Prince George man pleads guilty for attempting to strangle girlfriend on Fort Lee

A Prince George man pleaded guilty on Thursday for attempting to strangle his girlfriend at a military housing facility on Fort Lee.More >>
One person is dead after a crash on southbound I-95 in Sussex, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
One of the biggest box office hits is lighting up a local drive-in theater. The Goochland Drive-In was just named one of the top drive-in's in the country.More >>
Another person has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an organizer of a white nationalist rally at a news conference last month in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The Virginia Department of Education says 86 percent of the commonwealth's schools are fully accredited for this school year based on the performance of students on Standards of Learning.More >>
