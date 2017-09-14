19 arrested in pipeline protests at VDEQ - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

19 arrested in pipeline protests at VDEQ

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police arrested 19 people on Thursday after a demonstration outside the Virginia Department of Environment Quality building.

About 40 protesters gathers at the Capitol Power building around 12:30 p.m., then marched down Franklin Street to Main and 7th.

The protests closed several roads in the area. Main and 9th is still closed.

