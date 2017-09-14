Man faces murder charge in killing of Henrico grandfather

A 21-year-old man -- Ryan Dillon -- has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of Kenneth Charles Bage, who was gunned down in his home in February.

Police found Bage, 54, dead in his home in the 3000 block of Briar Lane late Feb. 16.

Nearby residents told NBC12 earlier this year that Bage had lived in the neighborhood for at least 20 years. They also said Bage's grandchildren were always at the house.

"He was a good man," said June Banes, a neighbor. "He came down here one day with him and helped me out of the ditch because I got stuck in the snow."

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

