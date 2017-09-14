Outer Banks now in the 'Cone Zone' for Jose

Jose is a Tropical storm now, with sustained winds at 70mph. It's completing it's anticipated loop right now, and headed back to the Northwest soon.

Latest model trends and track guidance indicate the storm will stay out over the ocean over next 5 days. BUT IT'S NOT A SURE THING. Check out the latest track:

If you look closely, you'll see the Outer Banks are in the Cone Zone by Monday night/Tuesday morning. At the very least, rough surf and rip currents can be expected at the Mid-Atlantic beaches Sunday-Tuesday.

But it might be more than that... the Spaghetti model plots has the storm tracking close enough for some discomfort for interests along the coast.

The storm might head toward New England and it's still a little too early to rule out a landfall in North Carolina.

Stay up to date with the latest by checking in for the latest online, on the app, and on TV on NBC12. Our FIRST ALERT Weather Team will post updates as they come in from NHC.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12