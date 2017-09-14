Foundation raises money for sick children

Hundreds of people hit the green Wednesday for a golf tournament at the Hunting Hawk Golf Club in Glen Allen to raise money for the Willow Tree Foundation - a non-profit organization focused on helping children faced with life-threatening illnesses.

The non-profit was started by Owen and Cindy Wyatt four years ago, after their three-year-old twin son Logan fell ill.

“He'd had some issues with focusing and balance,” Owen Wyatt said. “And getting high fevers once every couple of months.”

“He began to be unsteady on his feet, he couldn't run, he couldn't climb, his eyes started to cross when he'd look at people,” Cindy Wyatt said.

The Wyatts took their little boy to the emergency room at VCU.

“They ran a bunch of tests, did a CT scan and they found a malignant brain tumor on his brain stem,” Owen Wyatt said.

Logan had Medulloblastoma. Just four days after the diagnosis, the Wyatts' three-year-old was undergoing brain surgery and then the recovery process, which included chemotherapy, radiation, occupational and physical therapy.

“He had to relearn everything at three years old,” Wyatt said.

As little Logan began to improve and went down his recovery path, the Wyatts noticed something about the children’s environment at hospitals.

“Spending a lot of time there, you start to see things you want to help with, you want to make better for other people,” Wyatt said.

The Wyatts started the Willow Tree Foundation. Their non-profit has built a new playroom at VCU's Children’s Hospital and a new family room.

“We are currently working on a PICU consult room.”

They also donate money to families who have children with life-threatening diseases.

Everyone who works at their fundraisers are volunteers, and every dollar they raise go back to people or hospitals in need.

