Suspicious package found at park near middle school in Henrico

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Fire crews are investigating a suspicious package at a park near a middle school.

Dunncroft Castle Point Park is next to Hungary Creek Middle School.

Henrico Public Schools says the school is not being impacted in any way.

No other details have been released at this time.

