3 people dead, 4 others hurt in I-95 crash in Sussex

Three people are dead, and four others are hurt after a crash on southbound I-95 in Sussex, according to Virginia State Police.

Police told WAVY that a 2009 Dodge Caravan was heading south on Interstate 95, just north of Route 301, when the driver ran off the road and struck a tree.

According to WAVY, the driver of the van, Olga Mondragon Briones, died on impact. Another woman, Elizabeth Sanchez, and a three-year-old boy also died on impact. A 12-year-old boy was flown to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children, ages 3, 8, and 12, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred just before 6 a.m.

The crash closed down the southbound lanes for more than two hours.

Police have not yet said what led to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12