1 dead, 2 injured in I-95 crash in Sussex

One person is dead after a crash on southbound I-95 in Sussex, according to Virginia State Police.

Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred just before 6 a.m. Thursday just north of Route 301 near mile marker 18.

The crash closed down the southbound lanes for more than two hours.

Police have not yet said what led to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12