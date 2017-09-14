What's Driving You Crazy: Improvements coming to Jeff Davis Highway

Candice Smith is getting answers for you in "What's Driving You Crazy' on road improvements to Jeff Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says along the stretch near Woods Edge and Happy Hill Road, turn lanes will be added, traffic signals will be upgraded and sidewalks will be built.

Crews are also planning to realign parts of Happy Hill Road.

These projects are in the early stages and driver won't see construction in the area until spring 2019.

