Jury to begin deliberating in Alexander Hill capital murder trial

Hopewell investigators are still searching for two strangers who tried to lure a young boy inside of their car at his bus stop.More >>
Hopewell investigators are still searching for two strangers who tried to lure a young boy inside of their car at his bus stop.More >>
Hopewell police are searching for two suspects in connection with attempting to lure a child into a vehicle.More >>
Hopewell police are searching for two suspects in connection with attempting to lure a child into a vehicle.More >>
Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Rite Aid.More >>
Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Rite Aid.More >>
A mysterious red substance was discovered in a creek that leads to the Appomattox River.More >>
A mysterious red substance was discovered in a creek that leads to the Appomattox River.More >>
An Albemarle County animal shelter has taken in 70 homeless animals from Houston.More >>
An Albemarle County animal shelter has taken in 70 homeless animals from Houston.More >>