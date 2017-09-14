Jury to begin deliberating in Alexander Hill capital murder trial

A jury will begin deliberating in the case of a man accused of brutally killing four of his ex-girlfriend's family members in April 2014.

Attorneys made their closing arguments on Thursday for the capital murder trial of Alexander Hill Jr.

Pauline Wilkins, 67, her daughter Vicki Chavis-Ansar, 46, granddaughter Tanique Davis, 22, and great-grandson, 2-year-old Delvari Chavis, were found dead inside their burning Harding Street home on April 19, 2014. Vivan Chavis, Hill's ex-girlfriend, was not home the night of the killings.

After the murders, Hill was arrested in Buffalo, New York, where he had been staying in a homeless shelter under an assumed identity.

As the trial started last week, prosecutors said Hill killed Chavis' family after she broke off their relationship. However, defense attorneys claimed that Chavis weaved a story to police, who were under extreme pressure and “jumped on the bandwagon” in order to solve the gruesome crime.

Prosecutors claimed that between December 2013 and April 2014, Hill made several threatening phone calls to Chavis, even telling her "he was going to kill her and everyone she loved." Chavis took a protective order out against Hill, but she said he continued to harass her with threatening calls.

Defense attorneys argued that Chavis was the one making threatening remarks and told Hill should could “lie to police, and they would believe her.”

