Richmond Raceway set to begin $30 million renovation project

A rendering shows what Richmond Raceway will look like in fall 2018. (Source: Richmond Raceway)

Just five days after Kyle Larson wrapped up a win at Richmond Raceway, the track is set to break ground on its new infield renovation.

The $30 million project is part of the raceway's rebranding, which included dropping "International" from its name in July.

The project, which is being called "Richmond Raceway Reimagined," will include "new attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, teams, sponsors and other stakeholders to the historic Richmond infield," officials announced.

The "completely redesigned and modernized infield" will have a walkway for fans to watch inspections, additional concessions, moving Victory Lane closer to the grandstands and an 80-person club experience with roof access to overlook Victory Lane.

A new Media Center with broadcast booths, a conference room, and hospitality space will also be built.

The changes are expected to be completed by the raceway's September 2018 race, which will now be the first race in NASCAR's playoffs.

"The track has been a racing destination for over 70 years, and this investment will help ensure the bright future of the facility for the next 70 years," Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier said this summer.

