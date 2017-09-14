Richmond Raceway set to begin $30 million renovation project

After a 1-9 campaign in 2016, J.R. Tucker has started the season 2-0 and looks to make a big statement against Henrico this Friday.More >>
After a 1-9 campaign in 2016, J.R. Tucker has started the season 2-0 and looks to make a big statement against Henrico this Friday.More >>
The Bison visit Richmond for the Spiders' home opener on Saturday, led by former Richmond and UVA head coach Mike London.More >>
The Bison visit Richmond for the Spiders' home opener on Saturday, led by former Richmond and UVA head coach Mike London.More >>
Manchester has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, but Monacan got back in the win column two years ago, and last year the Lancers needed a come-from-behind effort to nip the Chiefs by one point. Friday they rematch in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week.More >>
Manchester has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, but Monacan got back in the win column two years ago, and last year the Lancers needed a come-from-behind effort to nip the Chiefs by one point. Friday they rematch in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week.More >>
The Washington Wizards announced Tuesday that they will hold training camp at VCU starting at the end of this month.More >>
The Washington Wizards announced Tuesday that they will hold training camp at VCU starting at the end of this month.More >>
Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week three of the high school football season:More >>
Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week three of the high school football season:More >>