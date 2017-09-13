Most Wanted Wednesday: Darnell Demetrius Lee

The U.S. Marshals need your help finding a dangerous criminal who's been on the run for more than a year.

Darnell Demetrius Lee is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Richmond apartment complex in broad daylight.

Police haven't stopped looking for him. He has been featured him on our "Fugitive Friday" segment. Investigators hope you may have information leading to his arrest.

It was a morbid scene at the Foxwood apartment complex back in August of 2016. That's when investigators say Darnell Lee allegedly killed a man in cold blood.

"The victim was at the mailboxes in his apartment complex. Mr. Lee walked up to him and shot him in the head," said Brian Stalnaker with the USMS Fugitive Task Force.

Police found 24-year-old Brian King suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital. Even after working several leads from eyewitnesses, investigators had few clues to go on.

"There were some witnesses that saw the incident. We know that he did get into a gray van and drive away nonchalantly," said Stalnaker.

Darnell has been on the run for more than a year.

"Someone like that has no regard for human life, needs to be brought to justice and face his crime."

Initially, it appeared Lee fled the state, but now investigators think he may be back in the area.

"We know he has ties to Colonial Heights also the city of Richmond and also New Jersey," said Stalnaker.

Lee's last known addresses are in the 3700 block of Stockton Street and the 3700 block of Guilder Lane, both in Richmond's Southside.

"This guy murdered someone in broad daylight, no telling what else he could do. He is a very violent guy, he has an extensive criminal history," said Stalnaker.

Investigators say if you know where Lee is hiding, turn him in and let him face his charges.

"Those people that know where he is and may be helping him hide, charges could be brought against them for harboring a fugitive," said Stalnaker.

They also say you should be careful if you see him because Lee is in a desperate situation.

"He knows what he did. He knows he's wanted, so we definitely feel like he's armed and dangerous," said Stalnaker.

Investigators say Lee is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

He's had several drug, assault, and weapons charges in the past.

He also goes by the nickname "Papoose" on the streets.

If you have any information on Lee, the U.S. Marshals want to hear from you. You can call their 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2.

Remeber, all information is anonymous, and there may be a crash reward for information leading to an arrest.

