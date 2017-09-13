Hopewell child involved in attempted abduction speaks about scary ordeal

Hopewell investigators are still searching for two strangers who tried to lure a young boy inside of their car at his bus stop.

The 12-year-old is opening up about the scary ordeal. It comes as Hopewell investigators are sending out safety warnings for both parents and their children.

The little boy says he didn’t know what was happening. He was standing at his bus stop before school on Maple Street. Now police are stepping up patrols in that area.

"All of a sudden, a car just comes up asking me about a missing cat,” the 12-year-old said. NBC12 did not show the boy's face.

"I said, ‘No, I haven’t heard anything about it.’ Then they asked me, ‘Do you mind getting inside the car and helping us find it?’ I just think they were trying to take me. I don't know what their intentions were,' " the boy explained.

It happened Tuesday morning, leaving parents on edge.

"My daughter gets on that same bus that the little boy was waiting for,” said Amanda Hayes.

"Kids can’t even stand at the bus stop and go to school and get an education without worrying about being picked on or picked up by a stranger,” Willis Binns added.

"That’s what we want to tell the kids, especially if there’s a vehicle that pulls up next to you. If it approaches you, walk the opposite direction that they're traveling. That will force them to then back up to get to you or get out of the vehicle. The biggest thing you can do is draw attention to yourself. Scream, yell ‘call police,’ ‘help me’ and draw attention to yourself,” said Lt. Paul Intravia.

The 12-year-old remembers there being two people in the car, a man and a woman. They were in a white four door with dark tinted windows. He says the car was dirty with dents on the passenger side.

"They got the right parent. If they come over here and try to kidnap any of these kids around here, because I'm on it,” Hayes said.

"Because it might happen to someone else and they might get in the car or might be forced to. I was just hoping they wouldn't pull a weapon,” the 12-year-old said.

The boy's parents say they've had conversations with him before on what to do in situations like this, but they never thought he'd have to put it into practice.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12