Boyfriend charged in murder of missing pregnant teacher

A missing pregnant high school teacher out of Maryland was found dead, and her boyfriend is charged with her murder.

Laura Wallen was last seen at her condo on Labor Day. According to WRC, her body was found in a shallow grave around 12 p.m. on Wednesday in Damascus, Md.

Her boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, was arrested a few hours later. Montgomery County police told WRC that he is the father of Wallen's baby.

She was only four months pregnant when she disappeared.

There is no word yet on a motive for Wallen's murder.

