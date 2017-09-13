Neighborhood Health Watch: Robotic spine surgery

Our topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch is Mazor X Robotic Surgery. Anyone living with chronic back pain or sciatica will want to read this.

If you've been told you need spine surgery, Mazor could be the new treatment option that brings the relief you've been searching for. Surgeons are able to pre-plan your surgery using 3D software to create an ideal procedure tailored to the patient's individualized medical condition.

For the patient, doctors say the odds of needing additional back surgeries is significantly reduced because of the enhanced precision that's involved.

"Post operatively it's better for those patients because they have less anesthesia. I can put the screws in faster for them. So, they are asleep for a shorter period of time. The incision or dissection can be less because it's more terms of how I put the screws in. You have to see less anatomy to get the same accuracy in the screws. We had generation one at Johnson Willis since January 2016, and the first three months, we’ve had the new robot. It's called the Mazor X. It’s a vast improvement in how we do the surgery. It's faster as far as the syncing goes. It's more precise. It requires less radiation for the patients," said Dr. Joshua Herzog with Johnston Willis Hospital.

The new option is said to be top notch at relieving some of the most debilitating pain and recovery is shorter.

