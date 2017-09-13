4 people injured in SUV, pickup truck crash on Parham Road

Four people were pulled from an SUV and a pickup truck on East Parham Road early Wednesday evening as the two vehicles crashed nearly head on.

Henrico police received calls about the two-vehicle crash around 7:50 p.m. The crash happened on East Parham Road, just east of Ackley Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan SUV was heading westbound on Parham Road and crossed the median into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck nearly head on.

Police, fire, and rescue personnel pulled the four people from the two vehicles and transported them to area hospitals. The victims have critical injuries.

The Henrico Police CRASH Team detectives are investigating the circumstances into the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown.

East Parham Road is closed in both directions between Woodman Road and Ackley Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

Police say drivers can use Hungary Road and turn onto Woodman Road to get back onto Parham Road. Another option would be to use Hilliard Road between Staples Mill and Hermitage roads.

Police say they will notify the public as soon as a lane opens up on Parham Road.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for at least the next hour.

