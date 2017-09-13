15-year-old VA girl runs away after school; does not return home

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a girl who ran away.

Deputies say Alyssa Nicole Randolph, 15, did not return home from school on Monday. She was last seen leaving Brooke Point High School, but she was not seen on the bus.

Randolph is described as a black/Hispanic teen, is 5-feet-1-inch tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies do not a clothing description.

Deputies believe she may be headed to Fairfax.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12