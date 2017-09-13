15-year-old VA girl runs away after school; does not return home

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Richmond family is mourning the loss of a loved one, and at the same time, they are worried about how to pay for his final expenses.More >>
A Richmond family is mourning the loss of a loved one, and at the same time, they are worried about how to pay for his final expenses.More >>
Parham Road is closed in both directions between Woodman Road and Ackley Avenue in Henrico due to a two-vehicle crash. Henrico police say injuries are involved.More >>
Parham Road is closed in both directions between Woodman Road and Ackley Avenue in Henrico due to a two-vehicle crash. Henrico police say injuries are involved.More >>
The family of one of last weekend's triple homicide victims is struggling to come to grips with the loss of their daughter.More >>
The family of one of last weekend's triple homicide victims is struggling to come to grips with the loss of their daughter.More >>
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a girl who ran away.More >>
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a girl who ran away.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
A group of tourists, including eight from southwest Ohio, were trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area last week.More >>
A group of tourists, including eight from southwest Ohio, were trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area last week.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>