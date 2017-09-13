3.1 magnitude earthquake felt in Western Virginia

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt near Pearisburg, Virginia, not too far from Blacksburg and the West Virginia state line.

The earthquake was felt around 1:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The epicenter was about 8.7 miles NNE of Pearisburg, according to the United States Geological Survey.

WSLS in Roanoke reports earthquakes of that magnitude may cause vibrations that feel similar to the passing of a truck.

The depth of the earthquake was about 11.5 miles deep.

