Family of Gilpin Court triple homicide victim opens up

The family of one of last weekend's triple homicide victims is struggling to come to grips with the loss of their daughter. Jenelle Smith, 26, was shot in cold-blood in a Gilpin Court apartment, along with her friend Cynthia Williams, and 50-year-old Aaron Robinson. Jenelle's family says they have no idea why she or her friends would be targeted.

Friends and loved ones, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, say they're attempting to stay strong, as they plan to honor Jenelle’s memory at a vigil Friday. They say Jenelle had no enemies and worked hard at two jobs.

"She'd do anything for anyone. She has done anything and everything, for anyone," said one of Jenelle’s closest friends. Her family members describe Jenelle’s personality as caring and vibrant.

Richmond police were called to the apartment off St. Paul Street early Sunday morning. Jenelle Smith, her friend Cynthia Williams, and Aaron Robinson were discovered shot and killed in a bathroom, execution style, according to a source close to the family.

Within an hour's time, police say another man, 26-year-old Marvin Eley, died after getting gunned down on nearby St. James Street. That is the same block where Jenelle and Cynthia lived. Police are still investigating whether those shootings are connected.

In the meantime, friends are preparing to share their love publicly for Jenelle Friday, in a candlelight tribute. They say Jenelle and Cynthia Williams worked at SMG Entertainment. Jenelle set up for shows and did other custodial work.

Neighbors say Aaron Robinson was originally from Illinois.

"They call him ‘Chicago,’” said one neighbor. “He's a good guy. He’d sit outside, minding his own business.”

"We are going to make it. We have no choice. We have to do this for Jenelle. She would want us to stay strong for her,” said Jenelle’s friend.

The vigil for Jenelle Smith will be Friday at 5 p.m. at 34th and S streets. Those attending are asked to bring candles and white and purple balloons.

