Goochland Drive-In Theater ranked nationally

One of the biggest box office hits is lighting up a local drive-in theater. The Goochland Drive-In was just named one of the top drive-in's in the country. Horror film 'It' is selling out the drive-in like it's never seen.

The Goochland County Sheriff says it's a fantastic problem to have. It’s so exciting with how well the Goochland Drive-In is doing, but the sheriff's office has a few tips for people who are coming out or driving by this weekend because of all of the traffic that'll be out here.

Of about 330 drive-in theater's -- Tripping.com named Goochland the number five must-see "and the Goochland, thankfully, has always drawn a crowd," theater owner John Heidel said.

Horror film 'It' is a must-see for many, and it's selling this place out like Heidel has never seen. "If we would've had 2,000, 3,000 car spaces, we wouldn't have been able to fit everybody in," he said about the past weekend.

So, he says people are getting there very early to get a spot.

"We had folks lined up at 2 to 2:30 for a 5:45 p.m. gate opening." The traffic on Old Fredericksburg Road was really backed up. The sheriff's office loves that the drive-in is doing so well, it just asks that cars move over to the side of the road while waiting to get in.

“What we didn't expect is the drive that people will make, and we're seeing people from out of state will come and they'll make a weekend of it," Heidel said.

He showed us the new age of film. The movies are shipped to him on these hard drives which plug into a massive HD projector. Ahead of the films, he runs vintage commercials to immerse the audience in the classic feel -- not the type of ads you see at a traditional theater.

"Yeah, you won't see any paid advertisements on our screen," said Heidel.

If you plan on coming out to the Goochland drive-in this weekend, both the Sheriff's office and the drive-in recommend getting here a couple of hours early and leave room on the road for traffic to pass through.

