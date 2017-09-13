Goochland Drive-In Theater ranked nationally

One of the biggest box office hits is lighting up a local drive-in theater. The Goochland Drive-In was just named one of the top drive-in's in the country.More >>
Another person has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an organizer of a white nationalist rally at a news conference last month in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The Virginia Department of Education says 86 percent of the commonwealth's schools are fully accredited for this school year based on the performance of students on Standards of Learning.More >>
A group covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus on Tuesday night one month after violent protests.More >>
Two teens were arrested Thursday in connection to vandalism at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania.More >>
