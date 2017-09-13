2 suspects wanted in attempting to lure child into vehicle

Hopewell police are searching for two suspects in connection with attempting to lure a child into a vehicle.More >>
Hopewell police are searching for two suspects in connection with attempting to lure a child into a vehicle.More >>
Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Rite Aid.More >>
Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Rite Aid.More >>
A mysterious red substance was discovered in a creek that leads to the Appomattox River.More >>
A mysterious red substance was discovered in a creek that leads to the Appomattox River.More >>
An Albemarle County animal shelter has taken in 70 homeless animals from Houston.More >>
An Albemarle County animal shelter has taken in 70 homeless animals from Houston.More >>
There are evacuation orders in place for hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, and some parts of Georgia.More >>
There are evacuation orders in place for hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, and some parts of Georgia.More >>