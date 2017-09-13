2 suspects wanted in attempting to lure child into vehicle

Hopewell police are searching for two suspects in connection with attempting to lure a child into a vehicle.

Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Sept. 12 in the 2900 block of Maple Street. The incident was reported to police later that evening, and officers initiated an investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 12-year-old boy was waiting for the school bus when he was approached by a white four-door vehicle. According to officers, a white woman was driving the vehicle, and a white man was sitting in the passenger seat.

Police say the passenger carried a conversation with the child and asked him if he had seen his lost cat. The man then asked the 12-year-old to get in the car to help him in finding the cat, according to police. However, the boy refused and walked away.

The suspects left the area and were last seen heading westbound on Maple Street.

The first suspect is described a white man, between 30 and 40 years old, has medium-length brown hair, a mustache, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, between 20 and 30 years old, with shoulder length hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white shirt.

The vehicle they were driving is described as a white, four-door, with window tinting and a rounded body style. Police say the car was also described as being dirty and having multiple dents to the passenger-side door panels.

The Hopewell Police Department "increased their patrols in the surrounding area and is recommending that parents be vigilant in talking to their children about the dangers of being approached by and talking to strangers," police said in a press release.

The Hopewell Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating and is asking those who may have witnessed the incident or were traveling in the area at the time to contact lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284.

