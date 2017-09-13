Sons of Confederate Veterans urges members to not go to RVA monument

With tensions high and Richmonders fearful of the events in Charlottesville repeating in their city, the Sons of Confederate Veterans of Virginia are now calling on all members to not show up for a planned rally on Monument Avenue this weekend.

The SCV sent out a press release stating that the event planned for Sept. 16 is canceled. They said, "Outside agitators are coming to Richmond to cause more trouble similar to what they did in Charlottesville last month; we expect the city and state police to handle whatever may occur. We prefer to seek redress in the courts, the General Assembly and at the ballot box."

