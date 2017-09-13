Kroger holding hiring event for 250 part-time employees

Kroger is holding a hiring event on Saturday as the grocery store looks to fill 250 part-time positions in Richmond-area stores.

The company says anyone interested in working at Kroger should fill out an application online and bring their resume to interviews. Appointments are not required.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kroger Training Center at 2235 Staples Mill Road.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12