Teens arrested, charged with damaging Spotsylvania high school

Two teens were arrested Thursday in connection to vandalism at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania.

Christopher Jordan Rodriguez, 18, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property and grand larceny.

Jonathan Canam Holzbauer, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of destruction of property, grand larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both are currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office says the suspects entered the school over the weekend during the late night hours, knocking over items and breaking interior windows.

They are also suspected of damaging a model home in the Breckinridge Farms Subdivision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 800-928-5822.

