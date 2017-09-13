Deputies find gun in man's bag at Henrico courthouse

A 25-year-old Henrico man faces charges after deputies found a gun in his bag at the courthouse.

Andre Formey was at the courthouse to appeal a traffic offense Tuesday morning. When his bag went through the scanner, deputies found a 9mm gun.

The sheriff says Formey told them he forgot about the gun. The sheriff is investigating if that statement is in fact true.

