Central VA schools show improvements in SOLs, become fully accredited

The Virginia Department of Education announced Wednesday that 86 percent of the commonwealth's schools are fully accredited for this school year based on the performance of students on Standards of Learning and other state-approved assessments.

That's a five-point improvement from last year.

The fully accredited list includes 13 schools that were denied accreditation last year, but improved test scores this past year.

In Central Virginia, those schools are:

Chesterfield – Ettrick Elementary

Dinwiddie – Dinwiddie County Middle

Hopewell – Patrick Copeland Elementary

Richmond – Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary

Across the state, 28 schools are now fully accredited after undergoing "reconstitution," a process that "involves significant changes in school leadership, governance, faculty or instruction," according to the Virginia Department of Education.

In Central Virginia, those schools are:

Amelia – Amelia County Middle

Henrico – Cashell Donahoe Elementary and Sandston Elementary

Richmond – Miles Jones Elementary

Also in Henrico, several elementary schools regained full accreditation after falling into other categories last year. Those schools are: Adams, Donahoe, Holladay, Lakeside, and Longdale.

In Chesterfield, Ettrick Elementary, Carver Middle and Salem Church Middle regained full accreditation status.

In addition to the improvements at Miles Jones in Richmond, three other schools are now full accredited: Redd Elementary, J.E.B. Stuart Elementary and John B. Cary Elementary School.

Officials said more than half of the schools in the city are now accredited and several schools showed huge improvements from last year.

“While our ultimate goal is to achieve full accreditation for all of our schools, we are proud of the efforts of the entire RPS team. I believe that our internal support system coupled with collaboration from VDOE will enable us to meet our goal of providing equitable educational opportunities for all of our students,” said School Board Chairwoman Dawn Page.

There were 88 schools in Virginia that were denied accreditation for the 2017-18 school year due to low student achievement, including several in Central Virginia:

Essex – Essex High (third consecutive year)

Henrico – Elko Middle, Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Laburnum Elementary and L. Douglas Wilder Middle (fourth consecutive year)

Hopewell – Harry E. James Elementary

Petersburg – J.E.B. Stuart Elementary and Vernon Johns Middle (12th consecutive year)

There are also several schools in Central Virginia that are listed as "Priority" schools for 2017-18 after low SOL scores, meaning that schools "must design and implement school-reform models that meet state and federal requirements. "

Those schools are:

Petersburg – Vernon Johns Middle

Henrico – L. Douglas Wilder Middle

Richmond – Binford Middle, Blackwell Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, Elkhardt Thompson Middle, G.H. Reid Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, Henderson Middle, John Marshall High, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary, Richmond Alternative, Swansboro Elementary and Woodville Elementary

"I congratulate the teachers, principals, support staff and other educators in these schools for their hard work and dedication to helping students meet the commonwealth’s high expectations for learning and achievement,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said. “I also want to thank and encourage educators in schools that are making progress as they move closer to achieving full accreditation."

