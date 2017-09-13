Central VA schools show improvements in SOLs, become fully accredited

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
The Virginia Department of Education says 86 percent of the commonwealth's schools are fully accredited for this school year based on the performance of students on Standards of Learning.More >>
With tensions high and Richmonders fearful of the events in Charlottesville repeating in their city, the Sons of Confederate Veterans of Virginia are now calling on all members to not show up for a planned rally on Monument Avenue this weekend.More >>
A group covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus on Tuesday night one month after violent protests.More >>
Kroger is holding a hiring event on Saturday as the grocery store looks to fill 250 part-time positions in Richmond-area stores.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Police in Italy say an 11-year-old Italian boy and his parents died in a steamy volcanic field near Naples that is popular with tourists.More >>
