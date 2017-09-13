No, you don't owe $1.8K for missing jury duty in Hanover

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office wants you to know that someone is trying to scam people by calling people about missed jury duty, then asking for money.

The office says several people have called, saying a man claiming to be "Sergeant Jackson" told them that they had missed jury duty and a warrant was out for their arrest...but he could make the problem go away, if they paid $1,800.

The victims were directed to purchase a "Green Dot" gift card. HCSO says don't fall for it and hang up!

"HCSO will never call any of our citizens soliciting funds or ask them to pay a bond over the phone," the office posted on their Facebook page.

If you think you are a victim of this scam, call the sheriff's office at 804-365-6140.

And if you ARE scheduled for jury duty, don't skip it.

