Chesterfield man now charged with 1st degree murder in death of teen

A 20-year-old Chesterfield man now faces a first-degree murder charge in an April shooting in Henrico.

Roger Craig Brown III is accused of shooting 16-year-old Jamaa Khalik Scott. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded on Tuesday.

Police found Scott with gunshot wounds just after 9:30 p.m. on April 11 in the 2800 block of Williamsburg Road. Scott later died from his injuries.

Neighbors reported hearing around 15 gunshots fired the night Scott was killed.

"A whole lot of gunfire," said neighbor Dorinda Fulton. "Don't know where it came from, but we could hear it from the house. I knew somebody was killed...I heard the ambulance go in. I didn't hear them come out."

