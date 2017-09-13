Chesterfield man now charged with 1st degree murder in death of teen

Roger Craig Brown III is accused of shooting 16-year-old Jamaa Khalik Scott. The murder charge was upgraded on Tuesday.More >>
A child was accidentally shot Tuesday night in Henrico's East End, and the family then crashed while taking the boy to the hospital.More >>
A woman has been indicted in the death of a man killed in a hit-and-run on Patterson Avenue.More >>
Eight teachers from around the state have been named finalists for a teacher of the year award.More >>
A Henrico officer found herself in for quite the surprise recently when a call came in for a lizard. And not just any lizard -- a 4-foot lizard.More >>
