Washington Wizards set for return to Richmond

The Wizards will be back in Richmond at the end of the month. (Source: Washington Wizards)

Training camp for the Washington Wizards is returning to the Siegel Center later this month.

After a media day on Sept. 25, the Wizards will hold training camp from Sept. 26 through Sept. 30.

An open practice that is free and open to fans will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

The Wizards will return to Washington to being their preseason schedule on Oct. 2.

