Tracking Jose: East Coast threat not over yet

A change in overnight computer models has once again given uncertainly about Hurricane Jose.

The storm is currently a Category 1 hurricane over the Atlantic with little change expected in the coming days. The trends have shows the storm will stay out over the ocean, but an impact on the East Coast is not yet out of the question.

The storm is currently packing winds of 75 mph and moving southeast at 8 mph. It is currently not threatening any land.

