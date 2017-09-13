Guests forces to relocate after pipe bursts at Chesterfield hotel

Everything was back to normal at the hotel by midnight. (Source: NBC12)

Guests at the InTown Suites off Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield were forced out of their rooms late Tuesday after a water leak flooded an entire floor.

Chesterfield fire officials say a water pipe broke around 9 p.m. at the hotel.

Crews were able to relocate some of the guests to a nearby hotel while they cleaned up the mess.

No injuries were reported, and and the incident was under control around midnight.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12