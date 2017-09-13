Car flips on I-95 in Chesterfield in hit-and-run

No serious injured were reported in the hit-and-run. (Source: NBC12)

A vehicle flipped over early Wednesday in a hit-and-run incident on I-95 in Chesterfield near the Willis Road exit.

Virginia State Police troopers shut down the road as they cleared the scene and investigated.

The driver of the car who hit the other vehicle fled north toward Richmond around 1:30 a.m.

The driver of the car that flipped was not seriously injured.

There is currently no information on the other vehicle involved.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12