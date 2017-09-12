Child accidentally shot in Henrico while family on the way to hospital

A child was accidentally shot while the family was on the way to the hospital, according to Henrico police.

The call came in at 9:42 p.m. in the 6100 block of La France Road, located in Henrico's East End.

Police say the family was trying to get to the hospital, and the driver lost control of the car. As a result, the car landed in the woods, and somehow it resulted in an accidental shooting of a child.

