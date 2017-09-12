Child accidentally shot in Henrico; family crashes on the way to the hospital

The crash occurred just before 9:45 p.m. Tusday. (Source: NBC12)

A child was accidentally shot Tuesday night in Henrico's East End, and the family then crashed while taking the boy to the hospital.

Police responded to the crash scene just before 9:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of La France Road in Sandston.

The boy is in stable condition. There are no reports of any other injuries.

There is also no information on what led to the boy being shot. No charges have been filed.

