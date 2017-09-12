Beloved Henrico cook identified as homicide victim in string of weekend violence

There are new details in one of the weekend shootings that ended with a man dead moments after a 9-year-old girl was shot just feet away. On Tuesday, police identified 57-year-old Victor Harris as the fifth victim from this weekend's violence.

Harris’ closest friends are opening up about the man who greeted customers for decades at a Henrico barbecue restaurant.

Investigators say the shooting that claimed Harris' life is likely connected to a fight that happened hours earlier, a fight that had nothing to do with Harris.

Dunn's Barbecue on Mechanicsville Turnpike is a staple in Henrico's East End. It's where Victor Harris clocked in each and every day.

"He wasn't your normal employee. Victor cared... Victor's heart, I don't think could fit inside that restaurant,” owner Stuart Martin said.

There's a void at the food prep section, a station Harris held down for nearly three decades, preparing green beans and macaroni.

"He didn't drive. He rode his bicycle. Over the years, I took him 10 to 12 times to get a new bicycle. Every time, he would say, ‘This one's had it. There ain't no more fixing it,' ” Martin recalled.

In fact, he was on his bicycle when three men opened fire on a porch full of children on Fifth Avenue and Pollock Street last weekend. Then, the shooters turned the gun on him. Harris died two days later.

"There was an altercation on the block a couple of hours before this incident that we think may be related. In that incident, there were a couple of teenagers that were fighting on the block, and we'd like to know more about that,” said Det. Jon Bridges.

Customers and staff at Dunn's Barbecue want to know how someone could be so cruel.

"I knew him. He was a kind man. He did his work well. He minded his own business, and he didn’t deserve being killed by an evil person,” said Barbara Koeppe-Rigney.

“It’s lack of respect for life on someone else's part that he had to lose his life and a little girl had to be shot. He was just a great guy,” Martin added.

The suspects took off in a black sedan. Police believe the group is in their teens to early 20's. The girl, who was also shot just before Harris, is pulling through.

