Beloved Henrico cook identified as homicide victim in string of weekend violence

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to maintain its restrictive policy on refugees.More >>
The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to maintain its restrictive policy on refugees.More >>
The call came in at 9:42 p.m. in the 6100 block of La France Road, located in Henrico's East End.More >>
The call came in at 9:42 p.m. in the 6100 block of La France Road, located in Henrico's East End.More >>
There are new details in one of the weekend shootings that ended with a man dead moments after a 9-year-old girl was shot just feet away.More >>
There are new details in one of the weekend shootings that ended with a man dead moments after a 9-year-old girl was shot just feet away.More >>
Attendees are asked to bring their own candles and purple and white balloons.More >>
Attendees are asked to bring their own candles and purple and white balloons.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
Paragould police hope an autopsy will reveal what caused a seemingly healthy teenager to suddenly die.More >>
Paragould police hope an autopsy will reveal what caused a seemingly healthy teenager to suddenly die.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>