Richmond community to gather for woman killed in Gilpin Court

The Richmond community will gather for one of the three people killed in Gilpin Court on Sunday.

The candlelight prayer vigil will be held for Jenelle Ann Smith, 26, on Friday, Sept 15 at 5 p.m. at the intersection of 34th and S streets.

Attendees are asked to bring their own candles and purple and white balloons.

Smith was one of three people found dead in an apartment in the 1200 block of St. Paul Street.

