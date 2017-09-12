Group covers Thomas Jefferson statue in front of UVA rotunda

A group has covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus, according to WVIR.More >>
The Powhatan Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Dana Burdick was shot and killed Monday night in a domestic incident involving several family members.
A man accused of murdering another man in Louisa earlier this month was arrested in Dumfries on Monday afternoon.
The University of Virginia released a preliminary report regarding the events on Aug. 11.
Many residents in Louisa and Goochland have reached out to NBC12's morning traffic reporter Candice Smith wanting to know what's going on with the plans for a roundabout in Gum Spring.
