Group covers Thomas Jefferson statue in front of UVA rotunda

Protesters at the Thomas Jefferson statue on UVA's campus (Source: WVIR)

A group has covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus, according to WVIR.

The group marched on campus around 8 p.m. on Tuesday with Black Lives Matter signs, and three people were seen sitting on the statue covered in black.

WVIR reports a sign on top of the covering said, "TJ is a racist and rapist."

Other members of the group read a list of demands. This comes after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12