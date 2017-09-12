Group covers Thomas Jefferson statue in front of UVA rotunda - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Group covers Thomas Jefferson statue in front of UVA rotunda

By Megan Woo, Digital
Thomas Jefferson statue covered up (Source: WVIR) Thomas Jefferson statue covered up (Source: WVIR)
Protesters at the Thomas Jefferson statue on UVA's campus (Source: WVIR) Protesters at the Thomas Jefferson statue on UVA's campus (Source: WVIR)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

A group has covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus, according to WVIR.

The group marched on campus around 8 p.m. on Tuesday with Black Lives Matter signs, and three people were seen sitting on the statue covered in black.

WVIR reports a sign on top of the covering said, "TJ is a racist and rapist."

Other members of the group read a list of demands. This comes after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

