Richmond parents weigh in on superintendent search

Parents were surprised how low the turnout was for Tuesday's update on the search for Richmond Public School's next superintendent.

Only about a dozen people came to Henderson Middle School for the last chance to weigh in on the search.

On Tuesday, parents said they want a superintendent who can break through socioeconomic disparity and commit to Richmond for a long time.

"Who is committed to staying for the longer term? I think we need someone who can provide stable leadership," said Karen Cochel, a Richmond Public Schools parent.

"I don't think we need someone that is a hero to come in and save the school system. I think what we need is someone that understands the things that are going well," said Tom Shields, another Richmond Public Schools parent.

The search firm says they will start screening candidates in heavily in October and hope to name a new superintendent in November.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12