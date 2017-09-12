Richmond police SUV involved in two-vehicle crash

A Richmond police SUV was involved in a two-vehicle crash near VCU's Monroe Park campus.

Police say around 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a Subaru station wagon struck a police vehicle at the intersection of West Broad and Belvidere Streets.

The officer and the female driver of the station wagon were not hurt.

The Richmond Police Department Traffic Division is investigating.

There is no word yet on charges.

