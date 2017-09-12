Richmond police to hold community meeting about possible events - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond police to hold community meeting about possible events on Sept. 16

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue (Source: NBC12) Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police Chief Alfred Durham will host a community meeting to answer questions regarding possible protests that may take place on the weekend of Sept. 16.

The discussion will be held at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 14.

A group called "The New Confederates" from Tennessee is planning on hosting a rally at the Lee Monument.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly