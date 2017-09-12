Richmond police to hold community meeting about possible events on Sept. 16

Richmond police Chief Alfred Durham will host a community meeting to answer questions regarding possible protests that may take place on the weekend of Sept. 16.

The discussion will be held at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 14.

A group called "The New Confederates" from Tennessee is planning on hosting a rally at the Lee Monument.

