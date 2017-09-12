Community meeting to address possible Monument Avenue protests

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham will host a community meeting to answer questions about possible protests that may take place on Saturday.

The discussion will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church at 2709 Monument Ave.

The New Confederate States of America is based out Tennessee and teamed up with another coordinator out of Florida, Tara Brandau, to host a rally at the Lee Monument. Brandau says she's the commander of the Florida 3 Percent Security Force.

She says they want this rally to be non-violent and will even shut it down if tensions start to rise. The Southern Poverty Law Center has described the 3-percenters as an extreme anti government group.

