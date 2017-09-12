Woman indicted in deadly hit-and-run in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman indicted in deadly hit-and-run in Henrico

By Megan Woo, Digital
Emmanuel Isaiah DeJesus (Source: family photo) Emmanuel Isaiah DeJesus (Source: family photo)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A woman has been indicted in the death of a man killed in a hit-and-run on Patterson Avenue.

Cynthia Pemberton Oliver has been indicted on Monday for “failing to stop,” which is a felony.

Emmanuel "Manny" DeJesus was killed on Patterson Avenue, near Gaskins Road, on April 23.

His family says they were told about Oliver's indictment.

