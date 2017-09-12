Call for fire at VUU dormitory prompts student evacuation

Crews received a report of a fire inside a male residence hall on the Virginia Union University campus early Tuesday morning.

Virginia Union University police, Richmond police, and the Richmond Fire Department responded to a call coming from a male residence hall of the Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center. Students evacuated from the dormitory.

Crews investigated, and an all-clear was given after no fire was detected.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority and we thank the Richmond first responders for assisting in this call. Virginia Union University continues to be a safe and secure educational haven for our students," Virginia Union University said in an email.

