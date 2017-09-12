Police release identity of man shot while riding his bike Saturday

Richmond police have released the identity of a man shot while riding his bike Saturday night.

According to police, Victor Harris, 57, died Monday night after being shot two days before.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of 5th avenue around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, a 10-year-old girl was found on a porch with a gunshot wound. She has since been treated and released.

Harris was found nearby on Pollock Street. His death has been a ruled a homicide - the city's 46th this year.

Police say three men were seen getting into small dark-colored car parked in the 3300 block of 4th Avenue shortly after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Detectives say the victims are not related and the incident is not related to any other shootings in the city. However, they do believe the shooting is related to a fight that happened earlier Saturday between two teenagers.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

