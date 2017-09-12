Richmond police say burglary suspects broke into shed, set off security alarm

Richmond police are searching for two suspects in connection with a commercial burglary in the city's East End.

Police were called around 3:22 p.m. to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road for a commercial burglary. However, police were told the incident happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. When employees arrived at 6 a.m., the store's security alarm was beeping. Also, the shed's door lock was broken.

Officers say it appears the suspects rummaged through the shed, but nothing appeared to be taken.

The first suspect is described as a black man with a medium complexion, and he is average in height. He has a dark goatee and a thin build. Officers say at the time, he was wearing light-colored clothing, which included a hoodie, jogging pants, and dark-colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as a tall, black man with a light complexion. He has a short, dark beard and a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a hat, a plain jersey with a T-shirt underneath, jogging pants, a jacket with a zipper, gloves, and medium-colored tennis shoes. Police say he was wearing light clothing.

Anyone with any information about the suspects' identities are asked to call First Precinct Detective Nathaniel Reese at (804) 646-0671 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12