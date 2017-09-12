Highland Springs teacher 1 of 8 finalists for teacher of the year

Dr. Greenlee Naughton of Highland Springs High School is the Region 1 Teacher of the Year (Source: Henrico Schools - Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Eight teachers from around the state have been named finalists for a teacher of the year award.

The Virginia Department of Education announced eight regional teachers of the years Monday.

A panel of teachers, representatives of educational associations and business leaders will interview the following eight teachers next week:

Greenlee B. Naughton, an English teacher at Highland Springs High in Henrico County (Region 1)

Theresa A. Guthrie Goltermann, a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) electives teacher at Tabb Middle in York County (Region 2)

Sarah M. Adamson-Mair, a kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Caroline County (Region 3)

Michelle Cottrell-Williams, a social studies teacher at Wakefield High in Arlington County (Region 4)

Russell T. Jennings, an agriculture teacher at Fluvanna County High in Fluvanna County (Region 5)

Karey A. Henzey, a special education teacher at West Salem Elementary in Salem (Region 6)

Chrystle M. Gates, a music teacher at Chilhowie Elementary in Smyth County (Region 7)

Tiffany W. Lynch, an English teacher at Park View High in Mecklenburg County (Region 8)

The state's teacher of the year will be announced Sept. 18 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

