Arlington teacher wins VA Teacher of the Year Award

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A teacher from Arlington County won Virginia's Teacher of the Year Award on Monday night.

Michelle Cottrell-Williams, a social studies teacher at Wakefield High in Arlington, took home the top honor.

Seven other teachers from around the state, as well as Cottrell-Williams, were named finalists for the award.

The other teachers included:

Greenlee B. Naughton, an English teacher at Highland Springs High in Henrico County (Region 1)

Theresa A. Guthrie Goltermann, a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) electives teacher at Tabb Middle in York County (Region 2)

Sarah M. Adamson-Mair, a kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Caroline County (Region 3)

Russell T. Jennings, an agriculture teacher at Fluvanna County High in Fluvanna County (Region 5)

Karey A. Henzey, a special education teacher at West Salem Elementary in Salem (Region 6)

Chrystle M. Gates, a music teacher at Chilhowie Elementary in Smyth County (Region 7)

Tiffany W. Lynch, an English teacher at Park View High in Mecklenburg County (Region 8)

The state's teacher of the year was announced at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

