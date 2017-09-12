Deputies investigate 30 fraud reports due to skimming device attached to ATM

Former U.S. president team up to help hurricane victims

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in connection with making fraudulent ATM withdrawals from customers with BB&T accounts.

The sheriff's office received 30 fraud reports related to BB&T accounts since Sunday, Sept. 10. Deputies say the victims recently conducted business at the BB&T branch at 375 Chatham Heights Road.

Deputies say it appeared that a skimming device was illegally placed on the ATM machine at the Chatham Heights branch.

"Skimming devices are used by thieves to collect personal account information. These devices read and save the user's card number and pin code, which is then replicated into a counterfeit copy for theft," deputies said in a press release.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or Stafford Crime Solvers at 540-659-2020.

