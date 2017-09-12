Deputies investigate 30 fraud reports due to skimming device attached to ATM

Eight teachers from around the state have been named finalists for a teacher of the year award.More >>
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in connection with making fraudulent ATM withdrawals from customers with BB&T accounts.More >>
Hopewell police are looking for a man caught on camera burglarizing a pharmacy.More >>
Community and religious groups are coming together to provide alternative events to the Confederate monument rally planned in Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 16.More >>
A Henrico officer found herself in for quite the surprise recently when a call came in for a lizard. And not just any lizard -- a 4-foot lizard.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Will we ever be forced to bring back the draft? It’s something all families should be talking about because more military leaders say if we go to war, it's highly likely we would have to reinstate the draft to respond.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
